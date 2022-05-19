Wildwood Crest announces 2022 beach lifeguard coverage

WILDWOOD CREST — The Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol has announced its coverage schedule for the 2022 summer season.

All beaches will be open and protected by lifeguards, weather permitting, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Memorial Day weekend, May 28 to 30, as well as on June 4 and 5.

On these weekends, lifeguards will be placed on stands at the following locations: Cresse-Morning Glory, Buttercup-Lavender, Heather-Crocus Aster (surfing beach), Cardinal (surfing beach), Wisteria, Rosemary, Fern, Lotus, Primrose (surfing beach), Rambler-Orchid (surfing beach), Stanton, Atlanta-Nashville, Miami, St. Paul-Toledo, Syracuse, Hollywood-Topeka (surfing beach, 10 a.m.-12 noon only), Charleston, Trenton-Newark, Washington-Jefferson.

Beginning June 11, all beaches will be open and protected daily, weather permitting, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Labor Day, Sept. 5.

The Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol strongly advises all bathers to swim at lifeguard protected beaches only during the hours of operation.

Transport service for the handicapped will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. whenever lifeguards are on duty.

For further information, call the Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol at 609-522-3825.