What to do about invasive plants
What to do about invasive plants

The West Cape May Environmental Commission would like to encourage the community to learn to identify and help control invasive plants, as well as planting native plants in their landscape projects this spring. The West Cape May Environmental Commission has published a brochure entitled ‘Cape Island Invasives.” The brochure offers photos of both invasive species and alternative noninvasive native species to use in your garden projects this spring. It offers best practices to remove invasives without the use of pesticides. The brochure is available at West Cape May Borough Hall, 732 Broadway, West Cape May; New Jersey Audubon Nature Center of Cape May, 1600 Delaware Ave., Cape May; Cape May City Hall, 643 Washington St., Cape May and Cape May Point Borough Hall, 215 Lighthouse Road, Cape May Point.

All plants are beautiful, but invasive plants can have a disastrous effect. Invasive plants are non-native plants that grow quickly and rapidly. Because the insects and diseases that normally keep them in check in their native region are absent, they thrive, crowd out native competitors, and threaten our native plants and animals by overtaking their habitat and food resources.

Non-native invasive vines, such as English Ivy (Hedera helix) and Virgin’s Bower Clematis (Clematis terniflora) are known to strangle and weaken mature trees and make them more susceptible to falling in a windstorm. Invasive plants may also provide breeding grounds for mosquitoes and other detrimental insects. Many of the worst invasive plants were introduced as ornamental plants in our gardens. One way to keep invasive plants out of our natural areas is to start planting non-invasive native plants in our gardens and landscape. Lyreleaf Sage (Salvia lyrata) is a native non-invasive groundcover, which can be planted instead of English Ivy.Coral Honeysuckle (Lonicera sempervirens) is a native non-invasive vine that can be planted to replace non-native invasive vines. New Jersey Audubon Nature Center of Cape May has scheduled their annual Native Plant Sale for May 15 and 16. Preorders will be taken beginning in April. Contact them at 609-427-3045.

For more information about invasive plants, visit:

www.jerseyyards.org/jersey-friendly-plants/invasive-plants/

www.state.nj.us/dep/parksandforests/forest/invasive_species.html

https://content.yardmap.org/learn/control-measures-invasive-plants/

https://extension.unh.edu/resources/files/resource000988_rep1720.pdf

Cape May

