What To Do About Bamboo

Many towns, counties and states have already taken on the bamboo discussion; eventually all will need to address the subject. What to do with this “giant grass” that is non-native and mostly invasive in our area?

First, let me say that I am a big fan of commercial, engineered bamboo products. There is a wide assortment of precision manufactured bamboo veneers and solid stock that have become available in the industry. For the very strong iteration of the material, the fibers of the plant are mashed together in a non-toxic binder under tremendous mechanical pressure to form “strand” bamboo. Flooring, stair parts, cabinetry, countertops, bowls, cutting boards, utensils and decorative items can be machined from these materials. Bamboo can be used for fabrics, structural building materials, many grades of paper and much more.

Note that I have used the words “commercially available,” “manufactured” and “industrial.” So, I admire the product that has been produced for industrial purposes on a plantation; not plants that are ordered online or grown around here to be planted all over our landscapes. Why? Well, that shifts the whole conversation.

There are over 1,000 different species of bamboo of the “running” and “clumping” types. Running varieties can send their root systems, or rhizomes, up to 20 feet or more per year in a season while clumping bamboo will plod along at about an inch or so per year.

Running bamboo rhizomes actually have a moisture emitting sharp tip that softens and penetrates as they move underground. They don’t know about property lines and have no problem finding the tiniest cracks, crevices, pathways, soil types or non-soil explorations. Bamboo exhibits some tree-like qualities, but it is actually a giant grass species and also one of the world’s most fast-growing and fast-spreading plants. So, if you want perpetual maintenance of unknown dimensions or chances of success, potential legal and social problems with neighbors in all directions (liens, lawsuits, damage, arguments, etc.), then bamboo is perfect for you. Oh, and don’t forget to sink sheet metal, rubber membrane or other non-degradable material 30 inches down into the ground and 6 inches above to try, with no guarantees, to contain bamboo rhizomes from leaving your property borders.

Municipalities and state governments should have the public good in mind to ban new plantings of bamboo moving forward upon ordinance passage. Existing plantings must be contained if possible, but property owners still bear the cost of removal or possible legal ramifications from nearby property owners. The state of Delaware has already put restrictions in place on bamboo and quite a few other nuisance plants; other states should as well.

So, it seems that fishing poles, stakes and rods, privacy screens and windbreaks, and the eating of bamboo shoots are the compelling local reasons for not banning bamboo. Well yes, bamboo works for all of that; but those things do not tip the scales toward practicality in our ecosystem. For privacy and windbreaks, consider emerald arborvitae, Leyland cypress or some decorative screening. Better yet, plant some eastern red cedar or eastern white pine with a decorative understory of native bushes, warm season grasses or other perennial plants.

One of the other concerns is biodiversity. Bamboo hosts no beneficial insects and does not provide any other substantial habitat services. Like thousands of other invasive, non-native species, bamboo was brought here from somewhere with a different local ecosystem. Biodiversity depends on each organism pulling its weight in circular interdependence. With bamboo, it’s just not worth it.

If there were ever a business enterprise geared toward controlled bamboo growth for commercial and industrial purposes, then we can talk some more. There are local growers and sellers, but they are tuned into a false premise that most bamboo is just fine in our landscapes.

Please support your local town to ban the sale and new in-ground plantings of bamboo; along with rules for containment or removal of existing plantings. If there can be a provision for some approved containerized clumping bamboo, that might fly in an ordinance. I would recommend working nicely with your neighbors to monitor and remediate existing running bamboo, because you might just need a wheelbarrow full of goodwill.