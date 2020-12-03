West Cape May businesses hold Hospitality Weekend

WEST CAPE MAY — It’s a three-day weekend West Cape May Hospitality event this year! On Dec. 4 through 6, local businesses will open their doors to thank the local community, visitors and loyal customers for their support in this trying year.

There will be special discounts, door prizes, contests, Christmas music via a golf-cart DJ throughout the town, and for the first 500 customers, a commemorative re-usable tote sponsored by Sturdy Savings Bank for compliance with the borough’s ban on one-use plastic bags.

But most importantly this year, participating businesses will donate 10 % of their sales to the Cape May Food Closet. In addition, nonperishable items may be dropped off at the local stores to be collected for the food closet.

Items that food pantries need the most are canned fruits and vegetables, soup, cereal, peanut butter, tuna, canned chicken, tomato sauce, pasta sauce, macaroni and cheese, one-two pound bags of rice, toilet paper, bar soap, laundry detergent, dish detergent, toothpaste, cake and brownie mixes, pasta, spaghetti, tissues, paper towels, coffee and Chef Boyardee ravioli. Every single can or box matters.

By extending the hospitality event to three days, businesses are encouraging social distancing, and all locations require that shoppers wear masks covering their nose and mouth. Participating businesses may be found on the Facebook and Instagram pages of the West Cape May Business Association.