Wedding of the Sea Ocean Blessing and Festival in Sea Isle City on Aug. 15

SEA ISLE CITY — Saint Joseph Catholic Church will host a Wedding of the Sea celebration in honor of the Feast of the Assumption on Aug. 15.

The celebration will begin at 4 p.m. with a special Mass in honor of the Feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary inside the parish church at 43rd Street and Landis Avenue.

Next, at about 5 p.m., there will be a procession from the church to the 44th Street beach, where Father Perry Cherubini, the parish pastor, and Deacon Joseph Murphy will lead a brief ceremony to bless the ocean, after which lifeguards from the Sea Isle City Beach Patrol will row flowers beyond the breakers and set them adrift at sea.

At 6 p.m., there will be a Blessing of the Sea Festival at the parish auditorium, 44th Street and Central Avenue, where festival-goers can enjoy food, games, children’s activities, music and gift basket auctions. There also will be commemorative T-shirts and limited edition Christmas ornaments on sale.

Tickets for the festival are $15 per person, which includes an all-you-can-eat barbecue with hamburgers, hot dogs, sausage and peppers, and salads. Children under 10 can attend the festival for free. To purchase tickets, stop by the Parish Office at 126 44th St. or call 609-263-8696.