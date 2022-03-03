Visiting Angels of Cape May and Cumberland Counties Receives 2022 Best of Home Care® – Top 100 Leader in Experience Award

VINELAND – Visiting Angels of Cape May and Cumberland Counties received the 2022 Best of Home Care Top 100 Leader in Experience Award from Home Care Pulse, the leading firm in experience management for home care. The Top 100 Leader in Experience Award is the highest recognition awarded by Home Care Pulse and is only awarded to 100 home care businesses in North America. Recipients must consistently rank among the very highest in 10 or more quality metrics. As a Top 100 Leader in Experience Award recipient, Visiting Angels is recognized among the very best home care providers participating in the nationwide Home Care Pulse Experience Management Program.

The accomplishment demonstrates Visiting Angels’ long-term dedication to excellent care and quality improvement. To qualify for this award, 10% of Visiting Angels’ clients and caregivers were interviewed each month by Home Care Pulse. Over a 12-month period, Visiting Angels of Cape May and Cumberland received high client and caregiver satisfaction ratings in areas such as caregiver training, compassion of caregivers, communication, scheduling, client/caregiver compatibility, and more. Using feedback from clients and employees, as well as quality benchmarks from Home Care Pulse, the Visiting Angels management team set goals to reach the highest level of Experience possible.

“We are truly honored to receive this award and I couldn’t be prouder of my team,” says Debbe Bourgoin, owner of Visiting Angels. “This award demonstrates our dedication to providing excellent in-home care from the moment a client picks up the phone to call us. We have a smooth and quick start-up process, which allows us to get care in place when families need it most. And I have to especially thank our caregivers, for they are all skilled, kind and compassionate individuals who really do treat their clients like family, and to me, that makes all the difference.”

The Best of Home Care Top 100 Leader in Experience Award highlights the top-performing home care businesses in the nation. Home Care Pulse believes that by honoring these providers, families looking for in-home care for a loved one will be able to recognize and choose a trusted home care provider.

“At Home Care Pulse, our mission is to help home care businesses create an experience that goes beyond client and caregiver expectations,” says Todd Austin, president of Home Care Pulse. “When we see agencies like Visiting Angels of Cape May and Cumberland that have so effectively provided outstanding care and employment experiences, we know we’re on the right track. They have worked extremely hard to prioritize high-quality care and employment, and their work hasn’t gone unnoticed. This award allows them to show proof of quality to potential clients and caregivers.”

To find out more about Visiting Angels of Cape May and Cumberland, visit visitingangels.com/capemay/ or call 609-545-8258.