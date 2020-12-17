 Skip to main content
Virtual program to provide healthy eating advice
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences Program will presents the virtual program, "Eat for the Health of it...Healthy Eating Plan" at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14. The presentation, sponsored by the Ocean City Free Public Library, is free and open to the public.

The presenter will be Chris Zellers, Cape May County FCHS educator/assistant professor. Participants will learn the truth about fad diets, how to identify healthful choices and healthy eating patterns.

“This program is perfect for the start of the New Year, as it will provide information to help participants create a healthy eating plan,” Zellers said.

To register in advance for "Eat for the Health of it" on Jan. 14, see go.rutgers.edu/iu0jbj5w. After registering, you will receive an email with information about joining the meeting. For more information about the program, call Julie at 609-399-2434, ext. 5222, or email jhoward@oceancitylibrary.org.

Rutgers Cooperative Extension is not providing in-person programming at this time, however, virtual programming is being offered. Follow the program on Facebook at FCHSCapeMayCounty for the latest program details. Also, for up-to-date information on the Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences Program, see capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu.

