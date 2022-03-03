 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Video & Podcast Contest for College Students

  • 0

Students enrolled in a New Jersey college or university can now participate in the Step Up Vax Up contest for a chance to win cash prizes up to $5,000. Digital content can be submitted in the form of a video or podcast that highlights health equity across campus and the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the top-rated student submissions for first place, second place, and third place. Five honorable mentions will also be awarded. Faculty and staff are encouraged to support student participation for a chance to receive a School Staff Champion prize!

The submission deadline is April 1. Videos and podcasts can be submitted at stepupvaxup.com/submit.

More information can be found at: https://www.stepupvaxup.com/video-and-podcast-contest-aims-to-raise-covid-19-vaccination-awareness-throughout-new-jersey-colleges-and-universities/

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Reverse Mortgages Part 2

Last week we started our discussion on reverse mortgages, what they are, and how they work. This week let’s move on to the “good stuff.” Exact…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News