Video & Podcast Contest for College Students

Students enrolled in a New Jersey college or university can now participate in the Step Up Vax Up contest for a chance to win cash prizes up to $5,000. Digital content can be submitted in the form of a video or podcast that highlights health equity across campus and the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the top-rated student submissions for first place, second place, and third place. Five honorable mentions will also be awarded. Faculty and staff are encouraged to support student participation for a chance to receive a School Staff Champion prize!

The submission deadline is April 1. Videos and podcasts can be submitted at stepupvaxup.com/submit.

More information can be found at: https://www.stepupvaxup.com/video-and-podcast-contest-aims-to-raise-covid-19-vaccination-awareness-throughout-new-jersey-colleges-and-universities/