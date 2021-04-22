Veterans Affairs to hold vaccination event at VA clinic in Rio Grande

RIO GRANDE — Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 vaccination event for all Veterans and their spouses and caregivers April 24 at its community based outpatient clinic (CBOC) in Rio Grande.

•Location: Cape May County VA Clinic, 3801 Route 9 South, Rio Grande, NJ 08242

•Date/Time(s): Saturday, April 24 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. for prescheduled appointments, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. for walk-in appointments

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered this day and recipients must be committed to returning to receive their second dose 21 days later.

Pre-Registration Although there will be walk-in availability, all Veterans and their spouses and caregivers are encouraged to pre-register in-person at the Cape May County VA clinic Monday - Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. for the vaccination event on April 24. Pre-registering will help save time on the day of the event.

With limited vaccines availability, VA will do it’s best to vaccinate those who attend but will work to register and schedule those who are unable for a future appointment.

SAVE LIVES Act & Vaccine Eligibility The SAVE LIVES Act of 2021 gave VA authority to offer COVID-19 vaccines, based on availability, to: