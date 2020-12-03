Veterans Affairs expands health care services to veterans in Cape May County

Beginning Dec. 8, the location at the U.S. Coast Guard Station in Cape May will close and all veteran care will be provided at the new location in Rio Grande, at 3801 Route 9 South, Unit 2. To contact the clinic, call 800-461-8262, ext. 2850, or 302-633-5206.

“We are extremely proud to be opening this new clinic. It is a testament to our investment and a promise kept in the care we provide to veterans,” said Vince Kane, director of the Wilmington VA Medical Center. “The new location is more convenient to get to and the facility size will increase to more than 11,000 square feet. We will be able to offer more services, and veterans will have greater access to care closer to their home.”