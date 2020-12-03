Veterans Affairs expands health care services to veterans in Cape May County

RIO GRANDE — Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center announced the opening of the new Cape May County Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Rio Grande.
Beginning Dec. 8, the location at the U.S. Coast Guard Station in Cape May will close and all veteran care will be provided at the new location in Rio Grande, at 3801 Route 9 South, Unit 2. To contact the clinic, call 800-461-8262, ext. 2850, or 302-633-5206.
“We are extremely proud to be opening this new clinic. It is a testament to our investment and a promise kept in the care we provide to veterans,” said Vince Kane, director of the Wilmington VA Medical Center. “The new location is more convenient to get to and the facility size will increase to more than 11,000 square feet. We will be able to offer more services, and veterans will have greater access to care closer to their home.”
The new site will provide veterans with the same services that were available at the former site, including:
• Primary care
• Women’s health
• Podiatry
• Preventative care
• Laboratory services
• Social work services
• Mental health care
“It will also expand telehealth capabilities to bring more specialists to veterans, and will provide hearing aid maintenance and repair, prescription drug benefits, physical therapy and optometry services,” Kane said. The veteran’s care team will remain the same and this relocation should not cause any interruptions to their care. In order to ensure the health and safety of veterans and staff during COVID-19, contact the clinic by phone before any unscheduled visit. Veterans can schedule appointments at 1-800-461-8262 option 2 or through MyHealtheVet at myhealth.va.gov.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!