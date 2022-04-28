 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ventnor Police and HERO Campaign Partner to Prevent Drunk Driving

VENTNOR — The Ventnor Police Department recently unveiled a new HERO patrol vehicle to promote the use of safe and sober designated drivers.

The department’s Ford Explorer that had been the city’s K9 vehicle was retrofitted for patrol use and now will be a “rolling billboard” for the John R. Elliott HERO Campaign for Designated Drivers. The HERO Campaign is named in memory of Navy Ensign John Elliott of Egg Harbor Township, who was killed in a collision with a drunk driver near Woodstown in July 2000. At that time, Ventnor Police Chief Joe Fussner was a rookie law enforcement officer whose parents lived next door to the Elliotts.

“I saw first-hand how that incident devastated their family and impacted that community,” Fussner said. “We are proud to partner with the HERO Campaign to put this community-policing vehicle on the road with its messaging aimed at putting a stop to drinking and driving.”

The bright blue and yellow HERO Campaign logo and message — “Be a HERO. Be a Designated Driver” — are displayed on the car, making Ventnor the eleventh city to adopt the HERO Campaign with a DUI prevention vehicle.

Atlantic City, Evesham Township, Linwood, Lower Township, Middle Township, Ocean City, Longport, Sea Isle City, Pleasantville and Vineland also have HERO cruisers currently in service.

“We’d like to thank Fabietti, Hale, Hammerstedt & Powers, PA for sponsoring the Ventnor police vehicle wrap,” said HERO Campaign Chairman Bill Elliott, John’s father. “They’ve really stepped up to the plate in support of the HERO Campaign by sponsoring this vehicle wrap and another one to replace Linwood’s HERO police vehicle. We would never have been able to make the great strides in our mission to promote the use of designated drivers without the financial and volunteer support of businesses and individuals in our community.”

