Understanding annuity types

4. Hybrid variable annuity: These are the newest version of variable annuities. While they are built as a variable annuity, the interest they credit is more like a fixed index annuity. They typically offer larger upside potential than a fixed index annuity, but in exchange, you have to be willing to accept some amount of downside risk which is typically limited to a certain percentage, etc. I have found these to be the most popular among current annuity buyers because they offer features of both a fixed index annuity as well as a variable annuity.

Regardless of the type of annuity you buy, you first need to understand if an annuity is right for you before buying any annuity. Annuities can be great for the right buyer and really bad for the wrong buyer.

Fixed index annuities are not a direct investment in the stock market. They are long term insurance products with guarantees backed by the issuing company. They provide the potential for interest to be credited based in part on the performance of specific indices, without the risk of loss of premium due to market downturns or fluctuation. Fixed index annuities are designed for long term investors. These annuities do not participate directly in any stock or equity investments. You aren’t buying shares of stock or an index. Dividends paid on the stocks on which the indexes are based don’t increase your annuity earnings. Interest crediting may be based on one or more different methodologies. Please read the product prospectus for details. If you take money from your annuity early, you may lose some or all of your credited interest. If you take out all (a full surrender) or part (a partial surrender) of the money, you also may have to pay a surrender charge. The amount of the charge depends on how long you’ve had the annuity and how much you withdraw. They may not be appropriate for all clients.

