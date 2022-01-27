As expected, markets have been more volatile than normal so far this year. When this happens, investors tend to want to adjust their portfolios to “get rid of the risk.” But what does that mean? While changes to a more aggressive portfolio may reduce equity market risk, many times we are trading one risk for another when we make those changes. Today, let’s explore some of the different types of risk investors face in their portfolios so that we can make educated decisions when looking to reduce risk.

1. Market or systematic risk. This is easy, as it is the one most investors are talking about when they say they want to reduce risk in their portfolio. Reducing the exposure to stocks can reduce the risk that a stock market decline will negatively affect your portfolio.

2. Currency risk. Investors like to add international holdings (non-U.S.) when investing. This helps to diversify the portfolio by reducing the dependence on the performance of only the U.S. stock market. One downside to international investing can be currency risk. This is the risk that if the value of the currency exchange rate changes between the time you buy an investment and the time you sell it, your investment returns could be affected by that change both positively or negatively.