Turn your blue jeans green: Go Green Galloway

Who? You
What? Recycle your old jeans
Where? The Village Greene at Smithville’s Go Green Galloway Green Market
When? Every Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. until Sept. 2.
Why? Your old jeans will be recycled into high performance cotton insulation
How? Read on
Daily we watch the countless examples of devastating climate change around us. We also watch the relentless waste of resources as trash piles up and recycling is in a state of confusion. Well, campaigns to help our environment and to save resources are cropping up everywhere. One such effort is now in full swing in Galloway Township.
Go Green Galloway is currently participating in the Blue Jeans Go Green program.
See for yourself what it’s all about at: bluejeansgogreen.org
This national effort, created in 2006, gives old denim new purpose by transforming it back to its natural sustainable fiber state. Jeans of at least 90% cotton content are recycled into high performance Ultra Touch cotton fiber insulation for buildings and other purposes.
Again, see for yourself at: bondedlogic.com
As a result of this recycling effort to date, more than 1,950 tons of fiber have been diverted from landfills and 7 million square feet of cotton insulation has been produced. This insulation is highly respected as a Class A building product meeting or exceeding ASTM Testing for both commercial and residential insulation; meeting the highest standards for Energy Star and LEED building techniques.
It provides maximum R-value performance, has superior fire, mold, bacteria and vermin resistance, and a soft, itch-free workability. Also, Ultra Touch is prepared for easy friction fitting in an array of sizes and thicknesses. It can be purchased locally and grants are offered for volunteer and non-profit groups to receive it for free to use in their building projects.
Today, Go Green Galloway is calling upon all of us to participate in their local effort to recycle 1000+ pair of old jeans, one pair or as much as you may have at a time. Just like the Gold Rush participants in 1873, who demanded sturdy cotton work pants from Levi Strauss, we can now demand something more of our beloved old jeans.
It’s time to make a difference with denim. Pants, shirts, skirts, jackets, shorts, backpacks, scraps, etc; it all works. Zippers, buttons, clasps, etc.; no problem. By the way, denim of all colors is welcome; it’s the fiber that’s important and a little bit of color speckling in the insulation makes it more interesting !
Look for our booth at the weekly Go Green Galloway Green Market and drop your denim with us.
Beyond the Green Market season, Go Green Galloway will continue to support this and other recycling efforts. Check us out for more details through the information below.
Go Green Galloway
Go Green Galloway is a volunteer organization dedicated to reducing the carbon footprint of Galloway through the promotion of energy efficiency and conservation, environmental education and the implementation of sustainable practices. We always welcome new volunteer members. Contact us at gogreengalloway12@gmail.com or call Mary at 609-742-7076. Also be sure to like our Facebook page.