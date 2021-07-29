Turn your blue jeans green: Go Green Galloway

As a result of this recycling effort to date, more than 1,950 tons of fiber have been diverted from landfills and 7 million square feet of cotton insulation has been produced. This insulation is highly respected as a Class A building product meeting or exceeding ASTM Testing for both commercial and residential insulation; meeting the highest standards for Energy Star and LEED building techniques.

It provides maximum R-value performance, has superior fire, mold, bacteria and vermin resistance, and a soft, itch-free workability. Also, Ultra Touch is prepared for easy friction fitting in an array of sizes and thicknesses. It can be purchased locally and grants are offered for volunteer and non-profit groups to receive it for free to use in their building projects.

Today, Go Green Galloway is calling upon all of us to participate in their local effort to recycle 1000+ pair of old jeans, one pair or as much as you may have at a time. Just like the Gold Rush participants in 1873, who demanded sturdy cotton work pants from Levi Strauss, we can now demand something more of our beloved old jeans.