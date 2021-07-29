Treating heirs equal or fair?

Whenever clients are in the office discussing estate planning, I always ask the question, “do you want to treat your heirs equally or fairly?”. At first pass, most people think these are the same thing. Equally and fairly, however, are definitely not the same. Many times, it depends on who those heirs are. A second spouse is typically viewed very differently than your children, etc.

Likewise, children working in the family business are not the same as children not involved in the business. So what’s the difference? Equally is where everyone gets the exact same amount and possibly even the same asset divided equally. Fair on the other hand is when heirs are given what they “deserve”. Yes, this can be tricky because who is to say what someone deserves? Well, you are because it is your money.

Planning your estate with second marriage spouses can be tricky because many times there may not be the same relationship between you and your spouse compared to your children. Leaving them all the same asset can cause problems especially since you are no longer here to be the peacemaker. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve seen someone leave their vacation home to both their children and their second marriage spouse. This is a recipe for disaster.