Treasures From The Riverbank- The Artistry of David Voll

Backing up a bit: David has always worked with his hands. Admittedly, he was not the best student model for classroom learning. This was not for lack of intelligence, but like many of us, someone who would rather be “doing” than sitting at a desk. He did take some classes at a local community college after high school, but again “handwork” was beckoning. He did learn carpentry and general construction skills and worked at that for a while along with pottery making. Almost entirely self-taught, he learned to observe keenly and grasp the basics of each skill. One thing that he stressed about his pottery work is the importance of taking raw clay and making it pure enough to make objects. He described that this can be very tedious and time-consuming, an obvious indicator that he loves all parts of the process.

David had another interesting part of his career that many of us may have actually encountered. He was the resident potter, living and working, in one of the restored workers’ homes in Batsto Village between the mid-1970s into the mid-1990s! I clearly remember going in and out of those fascinating homes while they were still funded and occupied, meeting and watching the artistry of the potter, the weaver, the candle maker, the decoy carver, the chair caning person, etc. As you chatted with them about their craft, you could look around and totally absorb the craft, the place, the lane, the lake, the mansion, the dam, the sawmill — you could really start to melt back in time!. David admitted to having not been a real “people person” when he started working at Batsto, but he used that growing experience to open himself up to spontaneous conversations with all who entered. Many of his funny stories about his almost 20 years at Batsto were about such interactions with folks from all over the world visiting such a unique Southern New Jersey historical site. Oftentimes the conversation would simply be David listening to their life stories, rather than him having to say much at all. He spoke fondly of meeting some vision-impaired children who he delighted by having them feel and knead clay; sometimes working the potter’s wheel with him, feeling the shapes evolve in their hands. Their joy filled his heart!