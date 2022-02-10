Treasures From The Riverbank- The Artistry of David Voll

When David Voll was a young boy, he delighted in playing along the banks of the Toms River and its many tributaries, near his childhood home. Part of that delight came from finding areas where the soil and gravel also contained smooth and slippery pockets of clay. Just like many of us may have been fascinated by the texture of “Play-Doh” or other such commercial materials, David sought out the real deal and marveled at its properties. Perhaps he knew from that time that clay and other elemental products of the earth would be a big part of his life’s work and passion!
David Voll is a professional potter. His work has found homes throughout our area, across the country and other parts of the world. The fact that he has stayed and worked in South Jersey speaks to the sustainability of the rich alluvial resources of our Coastal Plain, and to the rich history of pottery and glass in South Jersey.
So there I was, sitting comfortably, interviewing David next to a nice warm wood stove in his pottery “throwing” workshop on a winter’s day in Port Republic. Outside of the largely windowed walls was a very crisp clear day with eagles flying high over the nearby pond and creek. History surrounds this studio on all sides, and I get a sense of historical continuity as David shows me around the place that is beautifully spattered with the residue of artistic clay work. Recently formed and “bisque-fired “ bowls, cups, plates and various other assorted pieces rest on shelves and tables. Their next phase will be the beautiful glazing and then “finish firing” in David’s main kiln in the “back barn.”
Backing up a bit: David has always worked with his hands. Admittedly, he was not the best student model for classroom learning. This was not for lack of intelligence, but like many of us, someone who would rather be “doing” than sitting at a desk. He did take some classes at a local community college after high school, but again “handwork” was beckoning. He did learn carpentry and general construction skills and worked at that for a while along with pottery making. Almost entirely self-taught, he learned to observe keenly and grasp the basics of each skill. One thing that he stressed about his pottery work is the importance of taking raw clay and making it pure enough to make objects. He described that this can be very tedious and time-consuming, an obvious indicator that he loves all parts of the process.
David had another interesting part of his career that many of us may have actually encountered. He was the resident potter, living and working, in one of the restored workers’ homes in Batsto Village between the mid-1970s into the mid-1990s! I clearly remember going in and out of those fascinating homes while they were still funded and occupied, meeting and watching the artistry of the potter, the weaver, the candle maker, the decoy carver, the chair caning person, etc. As you chatted with them about their craft, you could look around and totally absorb the craft, the place, the lane, the lake, the mansion, the dam, the sawmill — you could really start to melt back in time!. David admitted to having not been a real “people person” when he started working at Batsto, but he used that growing experience to open himself up to spontaneous conversations with all who entered. Many of his funny stories about his almost 20 years at Batsto were about such interactions with folks from all over the world visiting such a unique Southern New Jersey historical site. Oftentimes the conversation would simply be David listening to their life stories, rather than him having to say much at all. He spoke fondly of meeting some vision-impaired children who he delighted by having them feel and knead clay; sometimes working the potter’s wheel with him, feeling the shapes evolve in their hands. Their joy filled his heart!
While at Batsto, David had to supply his own materials as a potter, with his own money. Once he made a deal with a South Jersey brick company that had gone out of business, for a truck load of raw clay, at a great “can’t refuse” price. Well, the dump truck arrived and began to tip clay into David’s outdoor space. Higher, and then all the way up went the cargo tipping, but the clay was steadfastly stuck to the bottom and interior sides of the truck dump body! The fantastic deal was still realized, but not until several hours of painstaking digging and prodding to loosen the load.
David makes the point that a lot of his work features some common tones of glaze color. He is fond of showing the process of “growing and harvesting” the oxides of copper and iron to make those rich tones of green and brown that infuse his work. He uses the oxides of cobalt for blue, and titanium dioxide for opacity. In addition to being beautiful, his food-safe and oven-safe wares are quite practical.
After hours of pleasant conversation with David in his warm Port Republic studio, I left with the feeling that everyone should make an appointment with him sometime, and maybe purchase some of his beautiful foodware and other decorative pieces. His works are slices of local artistry, history, sustainability and appreciation of a true passion for one’s work. You can reach David Voll at dbvoll@gmail.com.
