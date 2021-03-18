 Skip to main content
TIPS training for Lower Township businesses now available
WILDWOOD — In preparation for the upcoming season, Cape Assist and the Lower Township Healthy Youth Coalition will host four free TIPS training sessions for Lower Township businesses that sell or serve alcohol. These virtual sessions will be held on Zoom in March.

TIPS is a skills-based training program designed for customer facing businesses and focuses on responsible consumption and intoxication prevention, underage drinking and drunken driving.

Participants will be trained how to recognize the signs of intoxication and receive strategies to best handle complicated situations, identify underage drinkers, prevent underage sales and confidently use proven techniques to prevent alcohol-related problems.

Training dates:

On/Off premise refers to where the sales/services are made, not the location of the training.

• On-premise — restaurant, bars, wineries, breweries: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, March 22

• On-premise — restaurant, bars, wineries, breweries: noon to 3 p.m., Tuesday, March 23

• On-premise — restaurant, bars, wineries, breweries: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 24

• Off-premise — grocery and liquor stores: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 26

Registration in the program is required as space is limited. To register for TIPS, see lthyc.org/tipsregister. For any questions, contact Kim at Kim@capeassist.org.

For more than 35 years, TIPS has been a global leader in education and training in the responsible service, sale, and consumption of alcohol.

