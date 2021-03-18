TIPS training for Lower Township businesses now available

WILDWOOD — In preparation for the upcoming season, Cape Assist and the Lower Township Healthy Youth Coalition will host four free TIPS training sessions for Lower Township businesses that sell or serve alcohol. These virtual sessions will be held on Zoom in March.

TIPS is a skills-based training program designed for customer facing businesses and focuses on responsible consumption and intoxication prevention, underage drinking and drunken driving.

Participants will be trained how to recognize the signs of intoxication and receive strategies to best handle complicated situations, identify underage drinkers, prevent underage sales and confidently use proven techniques to prevent alcohol-related problems.

Training dates:

On/Off premise refers to where the sales/services are made, not the location of the training.

• On-premise — restaurant, bars, wineries, breweries: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, March 22

• On-premise — restaurant, bars, wineries, breweries: noon to 3 p.m., Tuesday, March 23

• On-premise — restaurant, bars, wineries, breweries: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 24