Thomas Sigmund, MBA, appointed Director of Finance at Cape Regional Health System

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape Regional Health System announced the appointment of Thomas Sigmund as Director of Finance effective July 5. Tom earned a Bachelor’s degree in Finance from University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown and a Masters of Business Administration from Indiana University in Pennsylvania.

“Cape Regional Health System is pleased to announce the promotion of Tom Sigmund to Director of Finance,” stated Mark Gill, chief financial officer, Cape Regional Health System. “Tom has been a part of the Cape Regional Health System team for over 25 years serving most recently as Director of Financial Reporting and Reimbursement.”

As Director of Finance, Mr. Sigmund will oversee the operation of general accounting, budget, cost and reimbursement, accounts payable and payroll functions for Cape Regional Health System and its entities.

