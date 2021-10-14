There’s still time to help stop the spotted lantern fly

It is much easier to spot and kill the adult lantern fly than to spot and destroy the eggs, so keep an eye out! The egg masses look like a smear of gray cement; found not only on trees, but just about anywhere that is slightly hidden from the elements and prying eyes.

The spotted lantern fly is so damaging because it wears the tree or bush out by removing its lifeblood, or sap. It seems to want to go after some of our most valuable commercial crop fruit trees and vineyard grapevines. The sweetness must be very attractive to them, as wine and apples are to us. So it is a real threat to the economy as well as the environment. It can feast and live on many different trees, but its ancestral host tree from China, Korea, Japan and Vietnam is the Tree Of Heaven (Ailanthus altissima). Therefore, besides stomping spotted lantern fly nymph stage beetles and adults, we can scape, capture and destroy the eggs. Also, however, we can find and remove the Tree Of Heaven, a terribly invasive and useless plant that bears a resemblance to our native and useful American Sumac trees. Removing Tree Of Heaven is something like removing bamboo or Japanese Knotweed; it takes patience and vigilance but it will be worth it in the long run for the value of your property.