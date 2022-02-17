There’s a scholarship for that! Atlantic Cape’s scholarship program supports a wide array of students

MAYS LANDING — Megan Kazier had always dreamed of earning her degree, but wasn’t sure it was financially feasible to be a full-time student. So five years ago, she enrolled at Atlantic Cape Community College part-time.

Now, thanks to the help of several Atlantic Cape scholarships, Megan was able to take on more classes and is a few months away from graduating with her associate’s in English.

“The scholarship really made it affordable for me to come here,” Megan said. “So that was a big thing I didn’t have to stress about: how to pay for school.”

Atlantic Cape offers hundreds of scholarship opportunities each year to new and current students made possible by the generous donations to the Atlantic Cape Foundation. Scholarships can cover the costs of tuition, fees and books.

“Every year, Atlantic Cape receives thousands in generous donations through our Foundation that go toward a long list of student scholarships, helping hundreds of students to afford the cost of attending college and advancing their education,” said Maria Kellett, Atlantic Cape Foundation associate director and dean of the Cape May County campus. “We encourage students to look into the many scholarship opportunities that are available to them each semester.”

In its history, the Foundation has raised well over $5 million for college scholarships, academic programs and enhancing the campus environment. Last year, Atlantic Cape students were awarded over $590,000 in scholarship funds.

For Briseida Olivera Moreno, 20, of Pleasantville, a Baking and Pastry student in the Academy of Culinary Arts, receiving scholarships has been a tremendous help – especially due to the additional costs of the culinary program.

“When the scholarships came in it was a relief,” Briseida said.

In addition to being an NJ STARS scholar, she has earned the Atlantic Cape Restaurant Gala, Major League, Costa Memorial, V. Lawrence Brice and Borgata scholarships.

After she graduates, Briseida hopes to open a bake shop and make wedding cakes.

Kellett added that there are a variety of scholarships available, including a new one offering up to $1,000 for students taking drone classes the Cape May County campus.

“Requirements for our scholarships vary, so while some have a minimum GPA, others are based on financial need or county of residence. There is one for students who just love the beach!” Kellett said.

Megan, 29, of Egg Harbor Township is the recipient of four scholarships from the college: the OceanFirst Bank, Richard Benner, James Boyd and Shelby Leigh Griffith scholarships. She is currently the vice president of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society here, which has a project this year to encourage more students to apply for scholarships.

“It’s so sad that there’s thousands of dollars in scholarships each year that are not being utilized,” said Megan. “You have nothing to lose. You can only gain by applying for a scholarship.”

Megan said that most applications take about an hour and only require 250-word essays. She said not to be intimidated by the requirement for a professor to endorse you.

“All of the professors are so willing. They want you to ask,” she said.

Currently, Megan works as a logistics coordinator for a freight company, but she aspires to be an author. She is studying English, with 4.0 GPA, and has been accepted to Stockton University to complete her bachelor’s degree, but is also applying to Princeton University.

“And none of that would be possible without Atlantic Cape,” Megan said.

Briseida said she, too, was thankful to the Atlantic Cape, especially the staff and administrators, for their help in getting her connected with the right scholarship applications and classes.

“It was important because I knew that it would be a hard to collect that much money for me to go to school,” she said. “All of those scholarships were going to be a lot of help for me, even one scholarship would be enough.”

Returning students can apply for scholarships through March 6. If chosen for a scholarship, it can be used for the upcoming Fall semester.

New students are automatically considered for scholarships after completing their Atlantic Cape application and FAFSA.

For more information on scholarships, visit atlantic.edu/scholarships.