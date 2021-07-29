Theater company to host 'Wreck for Rescues' fundraising night

“Beacon is really jazzed that SPQR wanted to help us in this creative way,” said Ryan Parker, executive director of Beacon Animal Rescue. “It’s a great show and it’s a great way to help support Beacon.”

“It’s a pleasure to be able to host a fundraiser for a group like Beacon Animal Rescue,” said Sterritt. “It’s really a win-win — this great nonprofit gets some much-needed funds and our show gets some attention from audience members who may not have been aware of it before this.”

The show is open to the public. Tickets to the evening’s performance are $20 and can be purchased at Eventbrite.com or at the door. A portion of the ticket proceeds will go to Beacon to help them continue their life-saving mission to rescue, care for, and find loving homes for animals that need it most. The reception begins at 7 p.m.; showtime is at 8 p.m.

“Armada” runs 8 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays through Aug. 9. Tickets for $20 and can be purchased at Eventbrite.com. Coupon codes are available for $10 tickets (not available for Aug. 7). Studio;Space is at 112 Woodland Ave. in Somers Point. More information can be found at StudioSpaceSPNJ.com or Facebook.com/spqrstagesco. Reservations can be made by emailing spqrstageco@aol.com or by calling 323-793-2153.

Beacon Animal Rescue is located at 701 Butter Road in Ocean View. For more information, go to BeaconAnimalRescue.org or find Beacon Animal Rescue on Facebook.