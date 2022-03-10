The Wildwoods Host Special Olympics New Jersey Basketball Finals Saturday, March 26 and Sunday, March 27

THE WILDWOODS — Special Olympics athletes from across New Jersey will participate in the Special Olympics New Jersey Basketball finals on Saturday, March 26 and Sunday, March 27 in the Wildwoods.

Six locations throughout the Wildwoods will host these competitions, including the Wildwoods Convention Center, the Wildwood Crest Pier Recreation Center, Wildwood High School, Wildwood Catholic High School, the North Wildwood Community Center and the Byrne Community Center. Athletes will compete for gold, silver and bronze medals.

Competitions will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday at each venue. This event is open to the public and admission is free.

The mission of the Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competitions in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community. Thousands of coaches, volunteers, family members, friends, and spectators dedicate their time to the Special Olympics New Jersey.

For additional information, call 609-896-8000 or visit sonj.org.

For additional information about the Wildwoods, visit WildwoodsNJ.com or call 800-992-9732.