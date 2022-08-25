The Wildwoods Host Return of New Jersey State Firemen’s Convention and Parade Sept. 16 and 17

THE WILDWOODS — The Annual New Jersey State Firemen’s Convention returns to the Wildwoods on Sept. 16 and 17. The Convention attracts thousands of firefighters and their families throughout New Jersey to the five-mile island for equipment displays, meetings, seminars, vendors and a parade.

Firetrucks and fire apparatus from around the state will be displayed in the Wildwoods Convention Center parking lot, while the Five Mile Beach Volunteer Firemen’s Association will also present an expo of fire equipment and vendors of fire-related products at Fox Park across from the Convention Center. Both the displays and expo will be held 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 16 and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 17.

The Firefighter’s Parade will be held at 2 p.m. on Sept. 17. The parade will travel along New Jersey Avenue, from Cresse Avenue in Wildwood Crest, and proceed north to 26th Avenue in North Wildwood.

For more information on the New Jersey State Fireman’s Convention and Parade, call 800-852-0137 or visit njsfa.com.

For more information on the parade or outside vendor opportunities visit njfireexpo.com.