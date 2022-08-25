The Wildwoods Host Philadelphia Mummers for Annual New Year’s in North Wildwood Event, Sept. 10

NORTH WILDWOOD — The Mummers will return to the Wildwoods on Sept. 10 to celebrate New Year’s.
The top string bands from the 2022 New Year’s Day Parade in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, will be featured as the Mummers Parade steps off at 3 p.m. at Second and Olde New Jersey avenues. The string bands will perform without the pressure of competition, and spectators will be able to get up-close views of the beautiful costumes and intricate dance steps these eccentric performers display.
For additional information about New Year’s in North Wildwood, call 609-522-2955 or visit NorthWildwood.com.