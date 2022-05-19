The Wildwoods Convention Center Hosts the United States Association of Independent Gymnastics Club Championships Friday, May 27 through Sunday, May 29

Talented athletes will compete on the floor, balance beam, uneven bars and vault. The competitions will be choreographed to music, and prizes will be awarded to the top finishers. Times for the Gymnastics Championships are 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on May 27, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on May 28 and and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on May 29. Times are subject to change. There will be an admission fee charged at the door.