The Wildwoods Convention Center Hosts the United States Association of Independent Gymnastics Club Championships Friday, May 27 through Sunday, May 29

THE WILDWOODS — The United States Association of Independent Gymnastics Clubs will return to the Wildwoods Convention Center to hold the Regional Gymnastics Championships over Memorial Day Weekend, May 27 to 29.
Talented athletes will compete on the floor, balance beam, uneven bars and vault. The competitions will be choreographed to music, and prizes will be awarded to the top finishers. Times for the Gymnastics Championships are 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on May 27, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on May 28 and and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on May 29. Times are subject to change. There will be an admission fee charged at the door.
For additional information regarding the Gymnastics Championships, please call 609-704-9700 or visit usaigc.com.
For additional information about the Wildwoods, visit WildwoodsNJ.com or call 800-992-9732.