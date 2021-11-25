 Skip to main content
The Wildwoods Convention Center Hosts Exciting ‘Family Holiday Celebration’ Filled with Fun for the Entire Family Saturday, December 11
THE WILDWOODS — The Wildwoods invite all to enjoy the annual Family Holiday Celebration, held at the Wildwoods Convention Center, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.

The Wildwoods Convention Center will be sparkling with holiday lights and filled with the sounds of holiday music during this free family-friendly celebration. Enjoy unique, one-of-a-kind holiday crafts and gifts, children’s face painting, local school children’s choruses and band performances, a special performance by the Avalon String Band, gymnastics & cheer performances, a magician, holiday movies and a special visit from Santa Claus. The Family Holiday Celebration will end with a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony outside the Wildwoods Convention Center.

The entertainment schedule is as follows:

9 a.m. Margaret Mace Choir

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Holiday Shopping Bazaar, Children’s Craft Making Table, Holiday Movies & Stocking Making Table

9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Face Painters

9:30 a.m. Cape May Dance Company

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Balloon Twisting

10:30 a.m. Wildwood Catholic Academy – Lower Division

11 a.m. Wildwood Catholic Academy – Upper Division

11:30 a.m. Santa arrives

12 p.m. Noon Ken Northridge — Magician

1 p.m. Glenwood Choir

1:20 p.m. Wildwood Middle School Choir

1:40 p.m. Wildwood High School Choir

2 p.m. Avalon String Band

3 p.m. Crest Memorial School Choir

3:45 p.m. T.B.D

4:30 p.m. Wildwoods Convention Center Tree Lighting Ceremony

You can also grab a seat and enjoy free holiday movie classics. Movies will be shown in Meeting Room 3 of the Wildwoods Convention Center, and times are as follows:

9:30 a.m. Rudolph

10:30 a.m. Frosty the Snowman

11:30 a.m. Santa Claus is Coming to Town

12:30 p.m. Mr. Magoo’s Christmas Carol

1:30 p.m. The Grinch (cartoon)

2 p.m. A Charlie Brown Christmas

2:30 p.m. Polar Express

For additional information about the Family Holiday Celebration, call 609-729-9000 or visit WildwoodHoliday.com.

