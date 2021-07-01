The Wildwoods’ celebrate July 4th weekend with jam-packed entertainment

WILDWOODS – The Fourth of July in the Wildwoods is filled with events and live entertainment – many free to attend – and a fireworks spectacular unlike any other at the New Jersey shore. Whether you’re visiting the Wildwoods for a long weekend or staying for the whole week, there’s always exciting fun to be had!
Sports Card, Toys, Comics & Collectibles Show Friday, July 2 – Sunday, July 4
Collectibles, memorabilia and guest star appearances. Over 100 tables of the hottest collectibles on the planet! Sports cards, old & new, toys, comic books, Starting Line-ups, McFarlane figures, non-sports cards, Yu-Gi-Oh, Magic, Beanie Babies, videos, wax boxes, supplies, autographed memorabilia, sets, posters, coins, t-shirts, Legos, dolls & much more! Special autograph guests will include Philadelphia Phillies Mickey Morandini & Tommy Greene on Saturday from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Show runs Friday: 3-9 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m. — 9 p.m., Sunday: 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. FREE admission! For more information call 732-422-9365 or visit RKSportsPromotions.com for a detailed schedule of events.
Yoga on the Beach Friday, July 2 through Monday, July 5 Every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday during the summer, bring a yoga mat or beach towel and water and join us on the Wildwood beach behind the Wildwoods Convention Center at Burk Avenue (look for the yellow and black yoga flag) for yoga classes at 9 a.m. $5 per class. For more information, call 609-636-7184 or email charlalewis@live.com.
Downtown Wildwood Farmer’s Market
Saturday, July 3 The Downtown Wildwood Farmer’s Market will take place from 8 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., rain or shine. The market is located at Byrne Plaza, Oak and Pacific Avenues, Downtown Wildwood, and features farm fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, plants, homemade baked goods, honey, wine, guacamole, herbs, nuts, organic teas, jams, jellies, jewelry, soaps, handmade non-food items and more! FREE parking is available. Be sure to check out all the great shops and restaurants while you’re in the Downtown. For more information, call 609-523-1602 or visit DOOWW.com.
Jersey Shore Spikefest
Saturday, July 3 Cedar Avenue & the Wildwood beach. Morey’s Piers is proud to partner with Tri-State Roundnet to bring America’s newest and fastest net game to the expansive beaches of Wildwood, NJ. Inspired by elements of volleyball and four-square, Roundnet is quickly becoming one of America’s fastest-growing sports. For more information MoreysPiers.com/event/spikefest or call 609-846-1621.
Boardwalk Craft Show
Saturday, July 3 – Sunday, July 4 The Boardwalk Craft Show takes place right on the Wildwoods Boardwalk at Rio Grande Avenue, rain or shine, showcasing all handmade products. Event times are Friday & Saturday, 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. For more information, call 609-522-0378, 609-522-0198 or visit BoardwalkCrafts.com.
Sunrise on Sunday Veteran Flag Service
Sunday, July 4 A ceremony will take place at sunrise on Sunday, July 4 to raise the casket flag of a Veteran to honor and remember ALL Veterans, held at the Lou Booth Amphitheater at 2nd and Ocean Avenues in North Wildwood at 5:30 a.m. Arrive 10 minutes before sunrise to participate in a 20 minute tribute and inspirational message at the most beautiful vista on the Jersey Shore. This location offers photo ops galore! The Flag Raising Ceremony is weather permitting as Veteran Casket Flags are not for all-weather. Cancellations will be posted within a half hour of the scheduled service on the Weekly Schedule page on SunriseOnSunday.com.
Independence Day Parade and Patriotic Pooch Parade
Sunday, July 4 On Sunday, July 4, the Wildwoods Independence Day Parade and the Patriotic Pooch Parade will take place in North Wildwood starting at 9 a.m. at Bill Henfey Park at 8th and Atlantic Avenues and proceeding north to 1stand Surf Avenues and features bicycles decorated in a patriotic red, white and blue theme. The Patriotic Pooch Parade will join the march through the Wildwoods at 8th and Atlantic Avenues. Dogs of all shapes and sizes will parade along the streets dressed in patriotic garb alongside the decorated bicycles. Prizes will be awarded for the best bikes decorated with a red, white and blue theme, along with prizes for the best dressed pooches. To register, call 609-522-2955. The event is FREE to attend.
Wildwood Crest Summer Concert Series
Sunday, July 4 Centennial Park, Fern Road and Ocean Avenue, in Wildwood Crest at 7:30 p.m. FREE outdoor all-ages concert featuring the band “Don’t Call Me Francis” with fireworks to follow. Bring a blanket or beach chair. For more information, call 609-523-0202 or visit WildwoodCrest.org.
Fox Park Amphitheater Music Series
Sunday, July 4 Join host Bob Pantano and the “Sensational Soul Cruisers” (60s, 70s, 80s, Classic Soul, RnB, Motown & Disco) for a FREE outdoor concert at Fox Park, located at Burk and Ocean Avenues at 7:30 p.m. Bring a blanket or a beach chair. Stick around for the fireworks launched from Pine Avenue and the beach.
Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular
Sunday, July 4 The Wildwoods will present a July 4th Spectacular Fireworks Extravaganza beginning at 10 p.m. Originating from the beach at Pine Avenue in Wildwood, this incredible Fourth of July pyrotechnics display will be sure to awe and amaze and is visible from almost anywhere on the island. Pick your spot right on the beach and watch the fireworks explode directly above you. The fireworks spectacular is sponsored by Coca-Cola and the Greater Wildwoods Tourism Authority. Rain date is July 5 at 10 p.m. For more information, call 609-523-1602 or visit DOOWW.com.
The Wildwoods are the place to be this Fourth of July Weekend for fun, entertainment and lots of FREE events for the whole family!
For more information on the Wildwoods, visit www.WildwoodsNJ.com or call 800-992-9732.