The Wildwoods’ celebrate July 4th weekend with jam-packed entertainment

Sunday, July 4 A ceremony will take place at sunrise on Sunday, July 4 to raise the casket flag of a Veteran to honor and remember ALL Veterans, held at the Lou Booth Amphitheater at 2nd and Ocean Avenues in North Wildwood at 5:30 a.m. Arrive 10 minutes before sunrise to participate in a 20 minute tribute and inspirational message at the most beautiful vista on the Jersey Shore. This location offers photo ops galore! The Flag Raising Ceremony is weather permitting as Veteran Casket Flags are not for all-weather. Cancellations will be posted within a half hour of the scheduled service on the Weekly Schedule page on SunriseOnSunday.com .

Sunday, July 4 On Sunday, July 4, the Wildwoods Independence Day Parade and the Patriotic Pooch Parade will take place in North Wildwood starting at 9 a.m. at Bill Henfey Park at 8th and Atlantic Avenues and proceeding north to 1stand Surf Avenues and features bicycles decorated in a patriotic red, white and blue theme. The Patriotic Pooch Parade will join the march through the Wildwoods at 8th and Atlantic Avenues. Dogs of all shapes and sizes will parade along the streets dressed in patriotic garb alongside the decorated bicycles. Prizes will be awarded for the best bikes decorated with a red, white and blue theme, along with prizes for the best dressed pooches. To register, call 609-522-2955. The event is FREE to attend.