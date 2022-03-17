The Wetlands Institute Expands its Leadership Team

STONE HARBOR – The Wetlands Institute is pleased to welcome three new directors to its Leadership Team. Joining the organization are Anne Brickley, director of administration, Julie Karavan, director of development, and Michelle Ruggeri, director of finance. Anne and Michelle are taking over the mantle from outgoing director of finance and administration Bonnie Girard; Julie is filling a long-standing need in the institutional advancement space.

“This summer, Bonnie Girard will be retiring but will leave our administration and finance department in great shape,” says Wetlands Institute Executive Director Dr. Lenore Tedesco. “Our growth, the complexity of our business model, and the increasing intricacies of compliance have led us to redefine her role into separate finance and administration positions. And for years, we have been without leadership in the major gifts and advancement arena. We are investing in all of these areas, as well as in the team of employees that got us here.”

These new directors all bring a wealth of knowledge and deep professional experience to their new roles. Anne comes to the Institute with 10 years of work in Human Resources and Operational Management – over five years of that in the nonprofit sector. Julie is a certified fundraising executive (CFRE) with a Master’s in nonprofit management, and has worked extensively with federated nonprofits, including Big Brothers Big Sisters, Habitat for Humanity, and Covenant House. And Michelle has more than 15 years of experience in non-profit finance, with a thorough background in creating and implementing non-profit financial system infrastructure, including grant reporting systems. All three are looking forward to adding their skill sets to The Wetlands Institute, and working with the community that continues to so generously support it.

This much-needed expansion comes at a pivotal moment as the Institute envisions and builds for its future – planning bold investments in its staff, its physical infrastructure, and in the ecosystems it is dedicated to conserving.

“Over the next year, we will be reporting on the steps we are taking to build for the sustainability of The Wetlands Institute – for the next 50 years,” says Dr. Tedesco. “Stay tuned and learn how you can continue to be a part of it.” The Institute is open year round, so come for a visit and see what the excitement is all about.