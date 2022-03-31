Even though recycling can seem cumbersome at times, as Earth’s citizens we need to help reduce our waste sent off to landfills. The Atlantic County recycling center is not geared to handle plastic bags or films. They end up in the waste stream, taking up landfill space and often clogging up the machinery that separates trash at the plant. These kinds of plastics include such items as bread bags, newspaper sleeves, bubble wrap, food storage bags, and product wrapping. It can be confusing to know what plastics are commonly recyclable and which are not.

Students in Margate are learning how to recycle uncommonly accepted plastics with an innovative challenge sponsored by Trex Manufacturing. Schools across the country compete against each other to recycle the most plastic film and bags. Trex uses these plastics to create composite decking, with 95% recycled content. In addition to providing a better understanding and appreciation for the importance of recycling, Trex® will donate a high-performance composite bench to the winning school and bestow honorary awards to every school that participates.

The challenge is to collect at least 500 pounds of plastic film within a six-month time period. Plastic collected is sent to a local retailer where it is then sent to a distribution center from which Trex purchases the plastic. The Trex Recycling Challenge runs from Nov. 15 to April 15. Winners of the challenge will be announced on Earth Day, April 22. If you know of a school that would like to participate, check out Trex’s recycling program at https://recycle.trex.com/view/programs.

