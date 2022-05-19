The Spring Heart Walk will be led by Anthony Suppa and Jake Ottinger of South State Inc on Saturday, May 21st, 2022

OCEAN CITY — The American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on ensuring longer, healthier lives for all, has named not one but two co-chairs, Anthony Suppa and Jake Ottinger from South State Inc., as chairmen for the Spring Heart Walk. In this role, Suppa and Ottinger are charged with a raising $100,000 to support the lifesaving work of the American Heart Association.

The American Heart Association’s Heart Challenge is a suite of activities and initiatives designed to help companies positively impact employees’ overall health and well-being. The program is anchored in a series of customizable workplace events that inspire employees to be more engaged, reconnect with colleagues, promote physical activity, support a great cause and have a lot of fun doing it.

The Heart Walk will be held on May 21 on the Ocean City Boardwalk. The Heart Walk unites the community in celebrating health and honoring survivors. Suppa and Ottinger will be joined by other like-minded executives working to increase physical and mental health, combat burnout and promote community engagement.

“We are thrilled that Suppa and Ottinger will lead the Southern NJ Heart Walk efforts this year,” says Earnestine Walker, executive director of the American Heart Association in Southern New Jersey. “Under Suppa and Ottinger’s leadership, we are confident that we will achieve the goals for our Heart Walk, which will support the advancement of transformational research initiatives and educational programs in our local community to help people lead longer, healthier lives.“

The funds raised at all Heart Challenge events fund the mission of the American Heart Association to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives while supporting priority issues in South Jersey.

To learn more about engaging your workforce in Heart Challenge events, visit snjfallhw.org or email Emma.Kimenhour@heart.org for more information.