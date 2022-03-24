The South Jersey Jazz "Bob Simon" Jazz Scholarship Award

The South Jersey Jazz Society has announced that the annual “Bob Simon” Scholarship Award will once again be available to aspiring middle school and high school student musicians. Bob was a long time supporter of the arts, and specifically jazz, in southern New Jersey The purpose of this scholarship is to give students a chance to work one on one with a professional jazz educator.

This scholarship is open to any middle or high school student in Atlantic, Cape May, Ocean or Cumberland county.

To apply, simply include a short statement, no more than 100 words, as to why the applicant feels he/she deserves to receive this scholarship. An MP3 or CD sample of his/her work along with a letter of recommendation from a jazz educator must accompany the application

Visit SouthJerseyJazz.org or click here to download the application. Applications should be sent to the South Jersey Jazz Society, PO Box 329, Somers Point, NJ 08244 by May 1, 2022.

A committee of professional musicians/educators selected by the chairperson of the South Jersey Jazz Society education committee will oversee the selection process.

The selection panel will select an appropriate jazz instructor for the student. This instructor will be required to either be, currently teaching at a college or having taught at the college level at one time.

For more information, visit www.southjerseyjazz.org or call 609-289-0326.