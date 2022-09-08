 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GO GREEN

The Incredible Blue Crab

  • 0

The Blue Crab, in a peculiar way, is a beautiful creature. It has great color and based on the position you view it, it has an interesting shape and body lines. It is a great swimmer with its scientific name Callinectes sapidus translated from Latin meaning “beautiful savory swimmer.” They are loved for their sweet meat with many people having had a fun outing catching them. Commercially important, blue crabs are the most valuable fishery in the Chesapeake Bay region of Maryland, which mirrors the bay areas we have here along the New Jersey coast.

Here are some interesting facts on the mighty Blue Crab. They are true survivors in a hostile and challenging environment.

Populations vary from year to year. This year in the Chesapeake region, the Department of Natural resources has major restrictions on the crab harvest. The reasons for the yearly variations are being studied. They could be influenced by weather, storms, climate change, and loss of underwater sea grass beds that are prime habitat for crabs. Dredge surveys are done to help determine population trends.

People are also reading…

The crab’s shell is called a carapace and is blue to olive green, and they can reach 9 inches across.

The claws are bright blue, with mature females having red tips too.

The life span is generally three to four years.

Molting is the process crabs use as they grow larger. They shed the hard shell for a larger one. Males molt multiple times in their life, females just once before they are ready to mate.

They eat almost anything — dead fish, clams, oysters, plant and animal detritus.

Large fish and some birds like blue herons feed on crabs.

After mating crabs produce 750,000 to 3,000,000 eggs per brood.

Their range is the Atlantic Coast of the Americas from Nova Scotia to Argentina including the Gulf of Mexico.

Go Green Galloway is a volunteer organization dedicated to reducing the carbon footprint of Galloway through the promotion of energy efficiency and conservation, entvironmental education and the implementation of sustainable practices. We always welcome new volunteer members. Contact us at gogreengalloway12@gmail.com or call Mary at 609-742-7076. Also be sure to like our Facebook page.

Crab Cake Recipe

Makes: 12 crab cakes

INGREDIENTS

¼ cup bread crumbs

2 teaspoons Old Bay seasoning

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon parsley

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 egg beaten

2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon mayonnaise

1 teaspoon mustard powder

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 pound lump crab meat

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Combine bread crumbs, Old Bay, baking powder, parsley, mustard and pepper in a bowl.

Stir together egg, butter, mayo, and Worcestershire in a large bowl. Fold in the crab meat then fold in bread crumb mixture. Mix gently until combined, form into 1-inch thick cakes and bake 15 minutes on a greased sheet or until cooked through in your oven. Try not to overcook so they stay moist, not dry.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What To Do About Bamboo

Many towns, counties and states have already taken on the bamboo discussion; eventually all will need to address the subject. What to do with …

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News