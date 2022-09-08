The Incredible Blue Crab

The Blue Crab, in a peculiar way, is a beautiful creature. It has great color and based on the position you view it, it has an interesting shape and body lines. It is a great swimmer with its scientific name Callinectes sapidus translated from Latin meaning “beautiful savory swimmer.” They are loved for their sweet meat with many people having had a fun outing catching them. Commercially important, blue crabs are the most valuable fishery in the Chesapeake Bay region of Maryland, which mirrors the bay areas we have here along the New Jersey coast.

Here are some interesting facts on the mighty Blue Crab. They are true survivors in a hostile and challenging environment.

Populations vary from year to year. This year in the Chesapeake region, the Department of Natural resources has major restrictions on the crab harvest. The reasons for the yearly variations are being studied. They could be influenced by weather, storms, climate change, and loss of underwater sea grass beds that are prime habitat for crabs. Dredge surveys are done to help determine population trends.

The crab’s shell is called a carapace and is blue to olive green, and they can reach 9 inches across.

The claws are bright blue, with mature females having red tips too.

The life span is generally three to four years.

Molting is the process crabs use as they grow larger. They shed the hard shell for a larger one. Males molt multiple times in their life, females just once before they are ready to mate.

They eat almost anything — dead fish, clams, oysters, plant and animal detritus.

Large fish and some birds like blue herons feed on crabs.

After mating crabs produce 750,000 to 3,000,000 eggs per brood.

Their range is the Atlantic Coast of the Americas from Nova Scotia to Argentina including the Gulf of Mexico.