The Importance of Diversification of Assets

We all know that diversification is important. We hear it all the time as it relates to our portfolio. Diversification of our finances, however, can include more than just our investment portfolio. One of the things I like to preach to clients is that diversification among all of their assets can be as important as the investment portfolio itself. Just as I would be concerned about a client having too much of a single holding in their portfolio, I get equally concerned when their overall assets are overly concentrated into a single area as well. Today, let’s cover the types of over-concentration of assets and what we can do about it to ensure we are diversified in our overall financial life.
Business owners are most often the clients that suffer from the highest over-concentration of assets. If I’ve heard “my business is my retirement” once, I’ve heard it literally a thousand times. As a business owner, I get it. I’ve spent 25 years building my company up to it’s present state, and I clearly consider its value as an asset as a part of my future retirement funds (If you’re a client, don’t worry, I have no interest in retiring anytime soon.). That said, I can hardly assume that the value of my company will always be based on the same metrics that it is today. We have seen countless examples of very valuable industries that have been diminished either by disruptive technologies, think AirBnb, Uber, Zoom, Toys-r-Us, etc. or by obsolescence. You simply can’t assume that your company will hold the same value in the future, which is why you need to diversify your assets. Business owners must invest outside of their own companies in order to protect themselves just as an investor would buy investing in a diversified portfolio.
Diversification of assets isn’t limited to business owners, however. Investors, while they have accumulated a large retirement plan balance, also need to ensure that they have non-retirement assets as well in the event that they need access to funds and in a tax efficient manner. Having saved $1,000,000 in your IRA is great, but if you can’t get that money out without paying income tax or worse, a penalty because you aren’t yet 59 ½, may not be an ideal situation if you need access to the funds for whatever reason.
Diversification doesn’t just concern investing money though. Owning a rental property or a commercial building, etc. is another form of diversification as well. Collectibles can be another form of diversification. Note, you should be extremely careful in viewing collectibles as an investment as their value can be extremely volatile and often times they don’t prove to be as consistently valuable as other investments. Of course, be mindful of all of the potential risks from any investment but my point is to highlight that there are a lot of assets other than traditional investments that can help you be diversified in your assets.
It’s important to view your assets on a macro level and not just limited to your investment portfolio. A great way to find a glaring over-concentration of assets is to complete a personal financial statement. This is something that I suggest everyone do just to see what your overall financial picture looks like on one page. You will quickly see where your assets might be over-concentrated or your debt might be too high, etc. Going through this exercise can help you to create a better long-term mix of assets, and as we’ve all heard a million times, diversification is key.
Using diversification as part of your investment strategy neither assures nor guarantees better performance and cannot protect against loss of principal due to changing market conditions.
Securities offered through Kestra Investment Services, LLC (Kestra IS), member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Kestra Advisory Services, LLC (Kestra AS), an affiliate of Kestra IS. Reich Asset Management, LLC is not affiliated with Kestra IS or Kestra AS. The opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and may not necessarily reflect those held by Kestra Investment Services, LLC or Kestra Advisory Services, LLC. This is for general information only and is not intended to provide specific investment advice or recommendations for any individual. It is suggested that you consult your financial professional, attorney, or tax advisor with regard to your individual situation. To view form CRS visit https://bit.ly/KF-Disclosures.