The Importance of Diversification of Assets

We all know that diversification is important. We hear it all the time as it relates to our portfolio. Diversification of our finances, however, can include more than just our investment portfolio. One of the things I like to preach to clients is that diversification among all of their assets can be as important as the investment portfolio itself. Just as I would be concerned about a client having too much of a single holding in their portfolio, I get equally concerned when their overall assets are overly concentrated into a single area as well. Today, let’s cover the types of over-concentration of assets and what we can do about it to ensure we are diversified in our overall financial life.

Business owners are most often the clients that suffer from the highest over-concentration of assets. If I’ve heard “my business is my retirement” once, I’ve heard it literally a thousand times. As a business owner, I get it. I’ve spent 25 years building my company up to it’s present state, and I clearly consider its value as an asset as a part of my future retirement funds (If you’re a client, don’t worry, I have no interest in retiring anytime soon.). That said, I can hardly assume that the value of my company will always be based on the same metrics that it is today. We have seen countless examples of very valuable industries that have been diminished either by disruptive technologies, think AirBnb, Uber, Zoom, Toys-r-Us, etc. or by obsolescence. You simply can’t assume that your company will hold the same value in the future, which is why you need to diversify your assets. Business owners must invest outside of their own companies in order to protect themselves just as an investor would buy investing in a diversified portfolio.