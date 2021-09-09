The good, the bad and the bamboo

Running bamboo rhizomes actually have a moisture emitting sharp tip that softens and penetrates as they go underground. They don’t know about property lines and have no problem finding the tiniest cracks, crevices, pathways, soil types or non-soil explorations. Bamboo exhibits some tree-like qualities, but it is actually a giant grass and also one of the world’s most invasive plants. So, if you want perpetual maintenance of unknown dimensions or chances of success, potential legal and social problems with neighbors in all directions (liens, lawsuits, etc.), then bamboo is perfect for you. Oh, and don’t forget to sink sheet metal, rubber membrane or other non-degradable material 30 inches down into the ground and 6 feet above to try, with no guarantees, to contain bamboo rhizomes from leaving your property.

Municipalities and state governments should have the public good in mind to ban new plantings of bamboo moving forward upon ordinance passage. Existing plantings must be contained if possible, but property owners still bear the cost of removal or possible legal ramifications from nearby property owners. The State of Delaware has already put restrictions in place on bamboo and quite a few other nuisance plants; other states should as well.