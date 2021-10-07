The college search process

1. Calculate your Expected Family Contribution (EFC): Your EFC is a measure of your family’s financial strength and is calculated according to a formula established by law. It takes into account your family’s taxed and untaxed income, assets, and benefits and uses your tax returns from 2 years prior and assets as of the day you file the FAFSA and/or CSS Profile. You can use the College Board’s EFC calculator to estimate both your federal and institutional methodology EFCs. This will give you an idea of what you are expected to pay towards college based on your family’s income and assets. You can then use this information to estimate potential aid from schools (see step 3). You can also analyze your EFC to see if there are any ways to potentially reduce it. For this part, you will need to consult with your financial advisor and tax advisor. Visit www.collegeboard.org and search “EFC Calculator”.