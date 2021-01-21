 Skip to main content
The City of Cape May promotes personnel in the fire department
CAPE MAY — On Thursday, Jan. 21 at 1 p.m., the City of Cape May will hold a swearing-in ceremony for personnel in the Cape May Fire Department. Lieutenant Michael Eck is to be promoted to Deputy Fire Chief, and Firefighter William Szemcsak is to be promoted to Fire Lieutenant. Mayor Zack Mullock will preside over the swearing-in ceremony on the front steps of Cape May City Hall, located at 643 Washington St., Cape May. All wishing to attend are asked to please observe social distancing requirements.

