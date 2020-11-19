The Boarding House raises funds for Cape May Community Food Closet

CAPE MAY — The Boarding House, a surf-chic and dog-friendly lodging experience, raised a $150 donation for the Cape May Community Food Closet this summer through sales of custom-made dog treats for its four-legged guests.

Black Sheep Dog Treats of Mays Landing created the special #CapeMayStrong treats, and a portion of the proceeds went toward the fundraising effort.

“We wanted to assist our community in some small way during the COVID crisis this summer, and the dog treats proved to be a fun way to raise funds for the Food Closet, which has been very much in need of support,” said property co-owner Jonathan Hirsch.

For more information about the Cape May Community Food Closet, see cmfoodcloset.org.

Located in the heart of downtown Cape May, the unique, surf-inspired Boarding House is a dog-friendly property, and staff pulls out all the stops for their four-legged guests by offering dishes of cold water, complimentary custom-made peanut butter and bacon treats from local vendor Black Sheep Dog Treats, and doggie waste bags. Guests also receive a discount at the nearby Muddy Paws self-service dog wash and boutique as well as at Harry’s Ocean Bar and Grille, a dog-friendly restaurant located on the Cape May beachfront. Dog walking services (fee) are also available upon request.

For more information on the Boarding House, see BoardingHouseCapeMay.com or call 609-884-4884.