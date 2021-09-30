The Artists Guild of the Cape 2021 Open Studio Tour

CAPE MAY - The Artists Guild of the Cape, founded in 2017, will host its third annual Studio Tour during Columbus Day weekend, Oct 9 & 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will be held rain or shine. The tour goes from Tuckahoe to Cape May. There will be 24 artists in 19 studios. The event is free and a map and list are available on the website, Facebook page and at each studio.

Artists will display their works and provide demonstrations of their technique. All works will be for sale. There will be refreshments at each site. Common sense COVID protocols will be in place.

This is a chance for the general public to engage personally with the art community and artists in their home and studio settings while touring about parts of the Cape/Cape May County that are unheralded.

For more information, visit theartistsguildofthecape.com/ or Facebook at facebook.com/theartistsguildofthecape/