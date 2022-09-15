Thank You!: The Reich Report

It’s hard to believe that I’ve been sharing my articles with you for over 3½ years now. During that time, we’ve covered everything from Social Security, estate planning, retirement planning, investing, reverse mortgages and everything in between. I have always tried to focus on topics that mattered most to retirees and investors based on conversations I’ve had over my 25 years as a financial planner.

This week marks the end of an era. I want to express a deep, heartfelt thank you to The Press of Atlantic City’s team for allowing me to write articles for you each week in the Currents and Gazettes. Client education is at the heart of everything we do, so I love this forum for sharing ideas on all financial topics with you.

We have received so much wonderful feedback over the years, far more than we ever expected. I love how our community isn’t afraid to ask for help or advice. We hope you will keep the questions coming! As for the future, we will continue to put out new articles each week. They can be delivered directly to your inbox, so you are always informed. We will also have them available in print in each issue of Shore Local newsmagazine. As many of you know, I am also a contributing editor for Kiplinger, and you can always search for content there as well. To have “The Reich Report” delivered to your inbox each week, sign up on our website at reichassetmanagement.com.

I want to leave everyone with advice that I have repeated many times over the years. That is that markets go up and down, but they have always recovered. Therefore, when times get tough like they are this year, just focus on the long term. If the goals haven’t changed, then the investments likely shouldn’t either.

The markets are up 78% of the time, so if you think you want to bet against them, I would strongly advise you against it. Review your risk levels and stay the course.

Lastly, the value of advice is priceless. Whether it’s your CPA, estate planning attorney or certified financial planner, seek out their advice. No, it isn’t free, but it is almost always worth it. These people are experts in their field and can help make or save you exponentially more than they could ever cost. Don’t wait to review you finances, retirement, tax situation or estate plan. Waiting only makes it worse.

I hope you have enjoyed the last 3½ years of “The Reich Report” as much as I have. Thank you so much for all your support!

T. Eric Reich, CIMA®, CFP®, CLU®, ChFC®