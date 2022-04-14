Tech Student Athletes Selected for Scholar Athlete Award

CREST HAVEN – Congratulations to Cape May County Technical High School senior swimmers Carlos Rios and Alexandra ‘Teeny’ Bruno on being selected as recipients of the South Jersey Interscholastic Swimming Association Bill Maschke Scholar Athlete Awards for 2022.

The Bill Maschke Scholar Athlete is open to every senior swimmer in seven counties.

Rios received $500 as one of the top four recipients and Bruno received $100 as an Honorable Mention. Both were nominated by their respective coaches, Matthew McElroy, boys swimming, and Dawn Dudley, girls swimming.

For additional information on the Cape May County Technical High School, visit capemaytech.com.