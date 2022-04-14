 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tech Student Athletes Selected for Scholar Athlete Award

  • 0

CREST HAVEN – Congratulations to Cape May County Technical High School senior swimmers Carlos Rios and Alexandra ‘Teeny’ Bruno on being selected as recipients of the South Jersey Interscholastic Swimming Association Bill Maschke Scholar Athlete Awards for 2022.

The Bill Maschke Scholar Athlete is open to every senior swimmer in seven counties.

Rios received $500 as one of the top four recipients and Bruno received $100 as an Honorable Mention. Both were nominated by their respective coaches, Matthew McElroy, boys swimming, and Dawn Dudley, girls swimming.

For additional information on the Cape May County Technical High School, visit capemaytech.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bald Eagles in New Jersey

One very early morning this winter, I was driving down a road in Galloway Township and looked across a field to see a bald eagle perched on a …

Secure Act 2.0

Last week, on March 29, the House passed a bill that I have been watching with interest for some time. It is known as the Securing a Strong Re…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News