‘Talking About HERstory’ at Stockton A.C.

"Talking About HERstory," an exhibit focusing on African American Women in South Jersey who made a cultural and economic difference in South Jersey, runs through March 9 at Stockton University Atlantic City. Curated by Anne Taylor Glapion, the exhibit celebrates Women’s History Month and is on display in the John F. Scarpa Academic Center main lobby.

Among the women featured are:

• Dr. Vera King Farris: Outstanding scholar, scientist and the first African American president of Stockton.

• Dorothie W. Dorrington: Consultant for students with disabilities at Stockton who also served as a president of the Atlantic City Board of Education.

• Margaret Lee Caution: Writer and printer, the first major distributor in South Jersey of African American oriented magazines and newspapers beginning in the 1930s.

• Jarena Lee: Born free in Cape May, she was the ﬁrst woman authorized to preach in the A.M.E. church

• Sister Jean Webster: She used her own $5 to buy a homeless man food in Atlantic City, later opening Sister Jean Webster’s Kitchen at First Presbyterian Church to feed anyone in need.

• Rita Mack: Successful entrepreneur and mentor dedicated to community service and philanthropy.

• Sara Spencer Washington: Her Apex Hair and News Company employed thousands and made her a millionaire.

The exhibition is sponsored by the Stockton Atlantic City Campus Operations, Stockton Atlantic City Residence Life and African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey.

