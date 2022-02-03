Sustainable Book Group to hold virtual book discussion

The Sustainable Book Group for Ocean City and Upper Twp. will discuss the book “Saving Us” by Katherine Hayhoe in a virtual meeting Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. on Zoom.
Register in advance for this meeting at bit.ly/SustainableBookGroup15Feb.
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
The Sustainable Book Group is partnering in conjunction with the Ocean City Free Public Library and the Upper Cape Branch of the Cape May County Library. The libraries will provide extra copies of selected books each month. Participants in the Book Group can check with their library for book availability and reserving holds.
Copies of “Saving Us” are also available for purchase at Sun Rose Words & Music, 756 Asbury Ave, Ocean City or www.sunrosebooks.com
Please join us for discussions, book reviews, book recommendations, etc.
Registered attendees for Feb. 15 will receive a reader’s guide with a discussion outline and reference links about the book.
Hayhoe is an atmospheric scientist, now based with The Nature Conservancy and her book “Saving Us” lays out strategies for discussing the climate crisis.
A Rolling Stone interview with Hayhoe in March 2020 can be found at bit.ly/RSinterviewHayhoe
In January, the Sustainable Book Group met with the author Tony Hiss and discussed his book “Rescuing the Planet.” A recording of that session is posted on the Upper Cape Sustainability YouTube Channel at bit.ly/UCSYouTubeChannel
For the month of March, the Sustainable Book Group will be reading “Water — A Biography,” by Giulio Boccaletti.
For any additional information the Sustainable Book Group, please contact Ralph Cooper at uppercapesustainability@gmail.com or by calling 609-464-0920.
For other sustainable news here in U-Twp. and with the Upper Cape Sustainability visit the UTGT website at uppertwpgreenteam.wordpress.com