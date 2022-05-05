Summer Concert Series Tickets on Sale in Ocean City

Tickets for the 2022 Summer Concert Series at the Ocean City Music Pier are on sale at local box offices.

They will be available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday at the City Hall Welcome Center (861 Asbury Ave.) and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Ocean City Music Pier Box Office (Boardwalk at Moorlyn Terrace). Payment must be by cash or check, but there are no service fees, if purchased in Ocean City. Tickets remain on sale through Ticketmaster.

The current lineup includes:

Janis Ian: “Celebrating Our Years Together: The Final US Tour!” with special guests Livingston Taylor and Tom Chapin at 8 p.m. May 6; $69 and $59

It was 50 Years Ago Today: A Tribute to The Beatles: featuring Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross, Jason Scheff (Chicago), Joey Molland (Badfinger) and Denny Laine (Moody Blues and Wings) performing their own hits and “Rubber Soul” and “Revolver” at 7 p.m. June 20; $79.50 and $69.50

Get the Led Out: 7 p.m. June 27; $49 and $44

Dave Mason: 7 p.m. June 28; $75 and $59.50

Killer Queen: The premier Queen tribute featuring Patrick Myers at 7 p.m. July 11. Rescheduled from July 13, 2020. All original tickets honored; $59.50 and $49.50

Gordon Lightfoot: 7 p.m. July 18; $89 and $69

Happy Together Tour 2022: featuring The Turtles, Chuck Negron formerly of Three Dog Night, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, The Vogues, & The Cowsills at 7 p.m. Aug 1; $79 and $59

An Evening with Graham Nash: 7 p.m. Aug. 8; $85 and $69

Girl Named Tom: NBC’s “The Voice” winnersat 7 p.m. Aug. 15; $49 and $39

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band: 7 p.m. Aug. 22; $69.50, $59.50 and $49.50