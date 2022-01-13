Sturdy Savings Bank Celebrates a Century of Service in 2022

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE – Sturdy Savings Bank is celebrating 100 years of providing personalized banking services to the communities it serves.

Founded in 1922, Sturdy Savings Bank’s legacy has been built on the foundation of providing full-service banking and financing solutions to its customers, and supporting the community with donations, event participation and support.

The bank’s 100-year slogan, “Building Your Future, Celebrating Our Past,” illustrates the bank’s commitment to being a catalyst for building wealth, supporting local businesses and creating a better future for their customers, associates and communities, and reflects on their history and past accomplishments.

What started as the Stone Harbor Building and Loan, whose primary purpose was to provide home mortgages to the community, has grown into 14 full-service branches in Cape May County and Somers Point, and Sturdy Financial Services, its investment banking division.