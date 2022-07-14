Student athletes wanted for Esports, Soccer and more at Atlantic Cape

MAYS LANDING — Several new and returning athletic opportunities are coming to Atlantic Cape Community College in the 2022-23 school year.

The college is currently recruiting players for esports, men’s volleyball, women’s and men’s soccer and women’s basketball.

A Student Athlete Orientation will be held at 9 a.m. on July 19 in the Walter Edge Theater on the Mays Landing campus.

The new esports program will be part of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Esports, competing with more than 80 community colleges from around the country.

The esports athletic team at Atlantic Cape is being introduced to complement the esports academic program that will be offered inside the new Innovation Center on the Mays Landing campus, opening Fall 2022.

The men’s and women’s soccer teams will be based out of Atlantic City and practices will be held at the Annapolis Avenue Recreation Complex in Chelsea Heights. The last time Atlantic Cape had a men’s soccer team was in 2012, and this is the first year for women’s soccer at the college. The season begins in early August.

The women’s basketball team is returning for the first time since 2019, and the season begins in early October. The men’s volleyball team is another new addition for the college and the season begins early January.

“Adding new athletic opportunities at Atlantic Cape will help us to attract student athletes, locally and from around the country. This will put Atlantic Cape in position to compete with other institutions that offer many different sports,” said Atlantic Cape Athletic Director Jamal Edwards. “Our vision is to not only be competitive in these sports, but to create a culture where student athletes graduate and receive Division I and Division II scholarships. I am excited to see the athletics program at Atlantic Cape continue to grow.”

The Atlantic Cape Buccaneers play in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) and are members of Region 19 and the Garden State Athletic Conference (GSAC).Those interested in participating in any sports program at Atlantic Cape should fill out the “Athletics Interest Form” at atlantic.edu/athletics.