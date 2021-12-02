Stockton to Host Virtual N.J. State of the Food System Symposium Dec. 3

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Assembly Speaker Craig J. Coughlin and N.J. Department of Agriculture Secretary Douglas Fisher will be among the speakers at the inaugural N.J. State of the Food System Symposium virtual event to be held from 1-4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3.
Organizer Jeanine Cava, a founder of the N.J. Food Democracy Collaborative, said the goal of the symposium is to learn about shared and interconnected food system challenges.
The event is free and open to the public All sessions are online. The schedule is:
Welcome: 1-1:15 p.m. Overview of NJ FDC: Why a Food System Approach?
Jeanine Cava, NJ Food Democracy Collaborative, Stockton University
Session One: (1:20 — 2 p.m.) Governance and Legislative Progress on Food System Challenges
Assembly Speaker Craig J. Coughlin
Senator Bob Smith
Deputy Commissioner Elisa Neira, N.J. Department of Human Services
Secretary Douglas Fisher, N.J. Department of Agriculture
Session Two (2 — 2:20 p.m.): State Food Charters and Action Plans: Best Practices and Case Study of Michiagan’s Good Food Charter.
Session Three: (2:30 — 3 p.m.) Food System Partner “Lightning Round” Updates: 2021 Successes, How to Scale them and Framing the Challenges Ahead.
Speakers:
Gary Sondermeyer, Bayshore Family of Companies, NJ Climate Change Alliance
Adele LaTourette, Hunger Free New Jersey
Tara Colton, N.J. Economic Development Authority
Brian Schilling, Rutgers Cooperative Extension
Ashley Kerr, N.J. Farm Bureau
Mandy Coriston, N.J. Home Bakers Association
Session Four: (3-3:45 p.m.) Roundtable: Envisioning an Economically Inclusive and Anti-Racist Food System for New Jersey.
Speakers:
Lana Mustafa, Montclair Community Farm
Tobias Fox, Newark Science and Sustainability
Claudia Urdanivia, Green Acre Community Garden
Kathia Ramirez, CATA Farmworkers
Dr. Cynthia Hall, Freehaven Farms
Josie Gonsalves, Public Square
The virtual event ends with comments on “Framing of the Challenges Ahead: Addressing vulnerabilities while reducing climate risk and adapting to change” with Sara Elnakib, Rutgers Cooperative Extension, NJFDC Network Facilitation Team member.
The goal at the NJ Food Democracy Collaborative is to bring people together across food system sectors and the state to strengthen relationships and create space for new collaborations to arise.
There are also two pre-symposium networking sessions starting at 11 a.m.
For more information and to register go to Stockton.edu/food- democracy-collaborative.