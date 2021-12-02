 Skip to main content
Stockton to Host Virtual N.J. State of the Food System Symposium Dec. 3
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Assembly Speaker Craig J. Coughlin and N.J. Department of Agriculture Secretary Douglas Fisher will be among the speakers at the inaugural N.J. State of the Food System Symposium virtual event to be held from 1-4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3.

Organizer Jeanine Cava, a founder of the N.J. Food Democracy Collaborative, said the goal of the symposium is to learn about shared and interconnected food system challenges.

The event is free and open to the public All sessions are online. The schedule is:

Welcome: 1-1:15 p.m. Overview of NJ FDC: Why a Food System Approach?

Jeanine Cava, NJ Food Democracy Collaborative, Stockton University

Session One: (1:20 — 2 p.m.) Governance and Legislative Progress on Food System Challenges

Assembly Speaker Craig J. Coughlin

Senator Bob Smith

Deputy Commissioner Elisa Neira, N.J. Department of Human Services

Secretary Douglas Fisher, N.J. Department of Agriculture

Session Two (2 — 2:20 p.m.): State Food Charters and Action Plans: Best Practices and Case Study of Michiagan’s Good Food Charter.

Session Three: (2:30 — 3 p.m.) Food System Partner “Lightning Round” Updates: 2021 Successes, How to Scale them and Framing the Challenges Ahead.

Speakers:

Gary Sondermeyer, Bayshore Family of Companies, NJ Climate Change Alliance

Adele LaTourette, Hunger Free New Jersey

Tara Colton, N.J. Economic Development Authority

Brian Schilling, Rutgers Cooperative Extension

Ashley Kerr, N.J. Farm Bureau

Mandy Coriston, N.J. Home Bakers Association

Session Four: (3-3:45 p.m.) Roundtable: Envisioning an Economically Inclusive and Anti-Racist Food System for New Jersey.

Speakers:

Lana Mustafa, Montclair Community Farm

Tobias Fox, Newark Science and Sustainability

Claudia Urdanivia, Green Acre Community Garden

Kathia Ramirez, CATA Farmworkers

Dr. Cynthia Hall, Freehaven Farms

Josie Gonsalves, Public Square

The virtual event ends with comments on “Framing of the Challenges Ahead: Addressing vulnerabilities while reducing climate risk and adapting to change” with Sara Elnakib, Rutgers Cooperative Extension, NJFDC Network Facilitation Team member.

The goal at the NJ Food Democracy Collaborative is to bring people together across food system sectors and the state to strengthen relationships and create space for new collaborations to arise.

There are also two pre-symposium networking sessions starting at 11 a.m.

For more information and to register go to Stockton.edu/food- democracy-collaborative.

