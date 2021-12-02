Stockton to Host Virtual N.J. State of the Food System Symposium Dec. 3

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Assembly Speaker Craig J. Coughlin and N.J. Department of Agriculture Secretary Douglas Fisher will be among the speakers at the inaugural N.J. State of the Food System Symposium virtual event to be held from 1-4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3.

Organizer Jeanine Cava, a founder of the N.J. Food Democracy Collaborative, said the goal of the symposium is to learn about shared and interconnected food system challenges.

The event is free and open to the public All sessions are online. The schedule is:

Welcome: 1-1:15 p.m. Overview of NJ FDC: Why a Food System Approach?

Jeanine Cava, NJ Food Democracy Collaborative, Stockton University

Session One: (1:20 — 2 p.m.) Governance and Legislative Progress on Food System Challenges

Assembly Speaker Craig J. Coughlin

Senator Bob Smith

Deputy Commissioner Elisa Neira, N.J. Department of Human Services

Secretary Douglas Fisher, N.J. Department of Agriculture

Session Two (2 — 2:20 p.m.): State Food Charters and Action Plans: Best Practices and Case Study of Michiagan’s Good Food Charter.