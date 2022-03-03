 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stockton Spring Dance Concert 2022 Highlights Gifted Artists at PAC

  • 0

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP – Stockton University’s Arts and Humanities Performing Arts program presents the Spring Dance Concert at 7:30 p.m. March 3-5 at the Stockton Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are $12 for general admission and $10 for students, seniors, and alumni.

The Spring Dance Concert brings together the gifted artists of the Stockton dance community, presenting dances from notable choreographers. Michael Nickerson-Rossi’s dances have been hailed for their edge and beauty, and in his work with the Stockton Dance Company he challenges the performers with a complex mixture of movements.

Renowned performer and choreographer Lauren Putty-White’s new dance ‘Joy’ for the Stockton Dance Company is a vibrant, riveting work set to jazz music.

Resident choreographers Beau Hancock, Chandra Moss-Thorne, Caitlin Quinn Pittenger, and Rain Ross share eclectic, imaginative choreography. They are joined by student choreographers Cecilia Mitchell and Naomi Pagan

People are also reading…

Tickets can be ordered online at stockton.edu/pac or by calling the Box Office at 609-652-9000. The Stockton Box Office is open Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a half-hour before each performance.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Reverse Mortgages Part 2

Last week we started our discussion on reverse mortgages, what they are, and how they work. This week let’s move on to the “good stuff.” Exact…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News