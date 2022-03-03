Stockton Spring Dance Concert 2022 Highlights Gifted Artists at PAC

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP – Stockton University’s Arts and Humanities Performing Arts program presents the Spring Dance Concert at 7:30 p.m. March 3-5 at the Stockton Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are $12 for general admission and $10 for students, seniors, and alumni.

The Spring Dance Concert brings together the gifted artists of the Stockton dance community, presenting dances from notable choreographers. Michael Nickerson-Rossi’s dances have been hailed for their edge and beauty, and in his work with the Stockton Dance Company he challenges the performers with a complex mixture of movements.

Renowned performer and choreographer Lauren Putty-White’s new dance ‘Joy’ for the Stockton Dance Company is a vibrant, riveting work set to jazz music.

Resident choreographers Beau Hancock, Chandra Moss-Thorne, Caitlin Quinn Pittenger, and Rain Ross share eclectic, imaginative choreography. They are joined by student choreographers Cecilia Mitchell and Naomi Pagan

Tickets can be ordered online at stockton.edu/pac or by calling the Box Office at 609-652-9000. The Stockton Box Office is open Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a half-hour before each performance.