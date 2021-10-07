Stockton Institute for Lifelong Learning offers mini-courses

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Stockton University Institute for Lifelong Learning will host two mini-courses for the general public in October and November.

Both courses meet once a week for four weeks. All courses are taught by Stockton faculty and held in person and through Zoom. The cost for each course is $45.

The fall 2021 classes are:

African American Life Stories of the American Revolution

Taught by Kameika Murphy, assistant professor of Atlantic History, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Fridays, Oct. 15, 22, 29 and Nov. 5. This course offers a Black Atlantic take on the American Revolution. The approach allows participants to view the American wars for independence from the perspective of Africans and people of African descent.

Protect our Planet: Problems and Solutions

Patrick Hossay, professor of Sustainability and Tait Chirenje, Ph.D., professor of Environmental Sciences and Sustainability. The fate of our survival, and that of the planet, is closely related to how we deal with the most pressing environmental challenges facing us. This course covers some of the major environmental issues we face.

For more information and registration, visit Stockton.edu/aging/service-learning or call 609-652-4311.