Stockton Foundation’s First Benefit on the Boardwalk Raises $226,000 to Help Students

The Stockton University Foundation’s first Benefit on the Boardwalk at Stockton’s Atlantic City campus on June 11 raised more than $226,000.
Dan Nugent, chief development officer and executive director of the foundation, thanked the more than 300 guests, sponsors and donors for their continued support.
“Your support tonight helps make the dream of a college education a reality for Stockton students facing financial crises,” Nugent said. “You are changing lives.”
Net proceeds from the event support Stockton’s Student Relief Fund, which provides emergency funds for students who face severe financial challenges.
Several students who have received support from the Student Relief Fund over the past year attended the event.
Nikia Bailey ‘21, of Atlantic City, was able to graduate on time with her degree in social work because of the fund.
“I am proud to say I just graduated from Stockton this spring, and because of the Student Relief Fund, I was able to ease my financial worries, focus on my schoolwork and ultimately complete my degree,” said Bailey. “I am grateful to all the donors who support this fund and help students like me succeed.”
Guests gathered in outdoor spaces throughout the University’s Atlantic City Residential Complex, including the garden and beach quads and the world-famous Atlantic City Boardwalk.
The Parrot Beach Band provided live entertainment while guests enjoyed hors d’oeuvres, a variety of food and dessert stations, Osprey-inspired Tito’s Handmade Vodka cocktails, specialty beer from Pinelands Brewing Company and Tuckahoe Brewing Company and a 50/50 raffle.
Many businesses and individuals signed on to support the Benefit on the Boardwalk, including top sponsor International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), Local 351.
Other sponsors include: ACDevco; Atlantic County Utilities Authority; AtlantiCare; Azeez Foundation; Big Mountain Imaging; Boardwalk Surgical Association P.A.; Calvi Electric Company; Capaldi Reynolds & Pelosi, P.A. CPA; Chartwells; Ciccone & Koseff, CPAs; Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law; Dr. Howard and L. Gayle Gross; Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters Local 255; Falasca Mechanical Inc.; FantaSea Resorts; Fiduciary Trust International; Fulton Bank; Glenn Insurance, Inc.; GOBI Advertising; Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City; Marathon Engineering & Environmental Services, Inc.; Michelle and H. Paxson Keates; NJM Insurance Group; Pennoni; Pepsi; Republic Bank; SOSH Architects; South Jersey Gas; UA Local 322.