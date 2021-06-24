Stockton Foundation’s First Benefit on the Boardwalk Raises $226,000 to Help Students

The Stockton University Foundation’s first Benefit on the Boardwalk at Stockton’s Atlantic City campus on June 11 raised more than $226,000.

Dan Nugent, chief development officer and executive director of the foundation, thanked the more than 300 guests, sponsors and donors for their continued support.

“Your support tonight helps make the dream of a college education a reality for Stockton students facing financial crises,” Nugent said. “You are changing lives.”

Net proceeds from the event support Stockton’s Student Relief Fund, which provides emergency funds for students who face severe financial challenges.

Several students who have received support from the Student Relief Fund over the past year attended the event.

Nikia Bailey ‘21, of Atlantic City, was able to graduate on time with her degree in social work because of the fund.

“I am proud to say I just graduated from Stockton this spring, and because of the Student Relief Fund, I was able to ease my financial worries, focus on my schoolwork and ultimately complete my degree,” said Bailey. “I am grateful to all the donors who support this fund and help students like me succeed.”