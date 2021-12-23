Stockton Earns Doctoral/Professional Carnegie Classification

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University’s increased number of doctoral programs has earned it the Doctoral/Professional classification in the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education’s 2021 update of some 3,900 two-year and four-year colleges.

The new 2021 classification recognizes Stockton’s three doctoral programs: Doctor of Nursing Practice, Doctor of Physical Therapy and the Ed.D. in Organizational Leadership. The new listing includes 472 doctoral institutions nationally.

“The new classification recognizes Stockton’s ongoing efforts to provide lifelong learning and advancement opportunities for New Jersey residents, and more specifically for our local residents in South Jersey,” said Stockton President Harvey Kesselman. “We also continually collaborate with business and industry stakeholders in the area to ensure that Stockton can provide the skills their employees need to effectively serve the public.”

The university moved up from the Master’s level classification in 2018. Stockton currently offers 16 master’s degree programs, plus three post-baccalaureate and three post-master’s degree programs and 10 graduate certificate programs, providing area professionals with multiple opportunities to enhance their skills.